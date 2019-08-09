Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas refinery shuts small crude unit -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises shut the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and idled the second-largest CDU at its 607,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 80,000 bpd VPS-2 CDU was shut on Thursday night and production slowed on the 195,000 bpd VPS-4, the sources said.

Motiva issued a statement saying it declined to comment.

The sources said water was found in the fuel lines to both units and had to be cleaned out.

Motiva began the final month of preparation this week for a planned shutdown of the largest crude unit in September.