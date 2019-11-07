Reformer, HTU shut at Motiva Port Arthur, Texas refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A reformer and a hydrotreatung unit (HTU) shut down on Thursday at Motiva Enterprises’ 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation’s largest, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva declined to comment on operations at the Port Arthur refinery.

A time line has not been set for restarting the 49,000 bpd Catalytic Reforming Unit 4 (CRU 4) and the 32,000 bpd Hydrotreating Unit 3 (HTU 3) following the unplanned shutdowns, the sources said.

Reformers convert low-octane refining byproducts into octane boosting components that are blended into gasoline.

HTU 3 uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from light gas oil in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.