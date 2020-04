HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy cut production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) by 45% at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Production on 68,000-bpd-capacity FCC is down to 38,000 bpd because of limited storage as gasoline demand has fallen in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.