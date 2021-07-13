PBF Chalmette, Louisiana refinery shuts reformer after fire -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) -PBF Energy shut the small reformer at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday following a fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

PBF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The fire broke out on the 17,500-bpd reformer 1 on Saturday night, according to the sources. No injuries were reported.

The pre-treater on the reformer was shut for a catalyst change.