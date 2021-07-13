Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

PBF Chalmette, Louisiana refinery shuts reformer after fire -sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) -PBF Energy shut the small reformer at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday following a fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

PBF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The fire broke out on the 17,500-bpd reformer 1 on Saturday night, according to the sources. No injuries were reported.

The pre-treater on the reformer was shut for a catalyst change.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up