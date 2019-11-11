PBF Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to begin hydrotreater restart on Tuesday: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc plans to begin restarting the cat feed hydrotreater at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

PBF spokesman Michael Karlovich declined on Monday to discuss operations at the refinery.

PBF continues to raise the production level on the 10,000-bpd Coker 1 that the company restarted last week for the first time in nine years, the sources said on Monday.

The coker was idled in 2010 after an economic recession drove down demand for motor fuels. At the time, the refinery was a joint venture between Exxon Mobil Corp and Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Venezuela’s national oil company.

The 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater was shut on Oct. 7 for a catalyst change that is running about a week behind schedule, the sources said.

PBF announced plans to restart the coker in 2018 and said in October the restart was under way.

The hydrotreater uses hydrogen and the catalyst to remove sulfur from feedstock going to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit.

Cokers convert residual crude oil into either feedstock for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.