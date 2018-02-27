FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

PBF Chalmette refinery gasoline unit to shut by weekend: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc plans to complete the shutdown of the gasoline-producing cat cracker at its 190,000 bpd Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery by the weekend, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

PBF spokesman Michael Karlovich declined to comment.

PBF began a planned overhaul of the 24,000 bpd alkylation unit on Monday, the sources said.

PBF began taking down the 68,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracking unit and the alkylation unit on Friday.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components that are blended into gasoline.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

