PBF Chalmette refinery restarting after power outage: sources
October 23, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 2 days ago

PBF Chalmette refinery restarting after power outage: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy was restarting its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday after it was knocked out of production by a morning power outage, said sources familiar with plant operations.

PBF was proceeding slowly with the restart following the power outage, the sources said.

PBF spokesman Michael Karlovich declined to comment on refinery operations.

This is second power outage to hit a Louisiana refinery this month. On Oct. 13, Valero Energy Corp’s 125,000 bpd Meraux, Louisiana, plant, located 2 miles (3.2 km) east of the PBF refinery, was hit by a power interruption.

The 68,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut in the early Sunday power outage at the Chalmette refinery, the sources said.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said reduced activity was first observed at the FCCU at 7:14 a.m. CDT (1214 GMT) on Sunday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney and Diane Craft

