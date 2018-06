HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc restarted a crude distillation unit (CDU) on Sunday at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The 96,000-bpd CDU was knocked out of operation by a severe thunderstorm, the sources said. The CDU restarted a few hours after it was shut. The same storm disrupted operations at the Valero refinery in Meraux, Louisiana.