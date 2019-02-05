PBF Energy seen buying fuel in wake of Delaware refinery fire: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PBF Energy was seen buying gasoline and diesel in the New York Harbor on Tuesday, as the refiner was still assessing the damage caused by a Sunday fire in the 175,000 barrel per day crude unit at its Delaware City, Delaware refinery, according to two sources familiar with the plant’s operations.

The fire caused the company to shut down the crude unit and workers were still assessing the damage as of Tuesday afternoon, said one of the sources, who added there is no timeline yet for a restart.