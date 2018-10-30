FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

PBF Energy's Delaware City refinery explosion injures three: media

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An explosion due to an equipment failure at PBF Energy’s Delaware City, Delaware refinery on Monday injured three people, requiring hospitalization, a report by Delaware Online said.

PBF runs a 182,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City.

During equipment maintenance, there was a minor explosion and three men were burned, the report said, quoting a state fire marshal.

The report also said there was no fire and no major damage to equipment at the facility.

(Source: bit.ly/2RkwK6e)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

