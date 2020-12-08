PBF Energy shuts cat cracker and alkylation units at New Jersey refinery -source

(Reuters) -PBF Energy shut down the cat cracker and alkylation units at its 180,000 barrel per day Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery on Tuesday as part of its East Coast reconfiguration project that will see most fuel-producing units shut at the plant, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The company announced in October that Paulsboro will now only produce partially refined feedstocks that will be sent to PBF’s nearby Delaware City, Delaware, refinery due to poor refining economics.

Only the smaller of the refinery’s two crude distillation units (CDUs) is going to remain operating. That crude unit will undergo maintenance at some point in January, according to the source.

Gasoline refining cracks, or margins, have been weak since the beginning of the pandemic as refiners struggle to ramp up operations with jet fuel demand at nearly 50% of prior year levels.

This has led to several refineries across the U.S. idling or permanently closing.

Also on Tuesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the large crude unit at its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on Tuesday as part of the permanent closure of the refinery.