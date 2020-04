HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy began restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 190,000 barrrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

PBF brought back into production overnight one of two crude distillation units (CDUs) at the refinery as the company works to bring the entire refinery online by the end of the week, the sources said.