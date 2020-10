HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy’s PBF.N 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery plans to keep in operation even as the forecast track for Hurricane Zeta has shifted west, sources familiar with plant operation said on Wednesday.

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows Zeta will pass over Chalmette packing 90 mile-per-hour (145-kmh) winds on Wednesday night.