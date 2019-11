HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy began restarting the cat feed hydrotreater at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Monday, about a day ahead of schedule, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday afternoon.

PBF had planned to begin the restart of the 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater, which was shut on Oct. 7 for a catalyst change, on Tuesday, the sources said.