PDVSA's Amuay refinery halts distillation unit: union leader

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s 645,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery has halted its distillation unit No. 5 due to an operational problem, union leader and opposition activist Ivan Freites said on Thursday.

The 955,000 bpd Paraguana Refining Center, which includes Amuay and the neighboring 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery, is currently producing at 27 percent of its installed capacity, Freites said, citing an internal report.

State oil company PDVSA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.