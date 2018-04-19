Venezuela's Amuay refinery distillation unit out of action: sources

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Distillation unit number five at Venezuela’s key Amuay refinery, the crisis-wracked country’s largest, is out of service, according to a union leader and worker at the complex.
Production at the 655,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery which is run by state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], is at 120,000 bpd, according to one of the sources, who added that two distillation units remain active.
