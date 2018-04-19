FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Venezuela's Amuay refinery distillation unit out of action: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Distillation unit number five at Venezuela’s key Amuay refinery, the crisis-wracked country’s largest, is out of service, according to a union leader and worker at the complex.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Amuay refinery complex, which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Production at the 655,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery which is run by state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], is at 120,000 bpd, according to one of the sources, who added that two distillation units remain active.

Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo; writing by Girish Gupta in Caracas; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
