Fire hits cat cracking unit at PDVSA's Cardon refinery: state governor

(Reuters) - A fire hit the catalytic cracking unit at Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s 310,000 barrel-per-day Cardon refinery on Monday, Falcon state governor Victor Clark said, adding the fire was quickly controlled and there were no injuries.
Clark added that the fire did not damage infrastructure or disrupt operations at the unit, which restarted last month.
