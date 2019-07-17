PES refinery expected to shut remaining units as crude supply dwindles: sources

NEW YORK/PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in Pennsylvania, the oldest and largest one on the U.S. East Coast, is expected to shut its remaining units on Monday as the plant uses up the last of its crude supplies, sources said on Wednesday.

Shipments destined for the refinery, including several from Africa, have been diverted as a result, even though the refinery is still considering ways to access more crude oil to keep the units active for an extended period, the sources said.

The 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery experienced an explosion and fire on June 21 in the Girard Point section of the complex, causing the owners to close the facility without an intended restart. The cause of the fire, which started in an alkylation unit, is still unknown.

PES has long been a steady buyer of imported crude oil, particularly from West Africa. Sellers of West African crude, primarily from Nigeria, are now trying to find other buyers.

Last year. U.S. refiners imported 180.7 million barrels of crude oil from Africa, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration figures. The PES refinery imported 43.1 million barrels from Africa in 2018, second among U.S. refiners, with only the Phillips 66 refinery in Linden, New Jersey, bringing in more.

A cargo with 1 million barrels of Nigerian crude oil chartered by the PES refinery was rerouted on Wednesday to Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, a crude oil storage hub in Canada, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Another cargo chartered by PES carrying 1 million barrels has been sitting idle in the waters near the refinery for about two weeks, Kpler data shows.

Three additional crude ships originally bound for Philadelphia are discharging at the Monroe Energy refinery, owned by Delta Airlines Inc, in Trainer, Pennsylvania, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

“Delta has bought some cargoes,” foreign buyer of West African crude said, noting the refinery had extracted heavy discounts for the crude originally bound for PES.

As of last week, PES had roughly 3 million barrels of crude in storage, sources said. That supply has since largely been processed after PES restarted a larger crude unit at the Point Breeze section of the plant.