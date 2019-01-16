Brazil's Replan refinery back to full capacity as regulator reopens unit

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Paulinia refinery (Replan), the country’s largest, is back to operating at full capacity after the ANP oil regulator said on Wednesday it had authorized the reopening of a unit shuttered in the wake of a 2018 accident.

The ANP said the refinery, owned by state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, was still without one of the three units that had been closed after the accident, but noted it did not affect production.