Phillips 66 repairs butane unit at Bayway refinery following power outage - source

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 is repairing a butane deasphalting unit at its said its 258,500 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey following a power outage that caused a shut down on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The repair is not expected to delay the restart of the other refining units, which are currently ramping back up, according to the source.

The crude unit and 130,500 bpd cat cracker are among the units currently shut, according to energy intelligence service Genscape.

“Refinery personnel are working diligently to return to normal,” the company said in an emailed response to the outage yesterday.