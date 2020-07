FILE PHOTO: A Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said its 258,500 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey experienced a power outage that caused a shut down on Thursday.

“All refinery systems functioned as designed... Refinery personnel are working diligently to return to normal,” the company said in an emailed response.