Phillips 66 to restart Borger, Texas, refinery reformer by weekend: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 plans to restart the small reformer at its 146,000 barrel-per-day, joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery by the coming weekend, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Phillips 66’s media relations office sent an email saying planned maintenance was underway at the Borger refinery, but did not say which units were involved in the work.

The 7,000-bpd reformer was shut on Sunday for repairs, the sources said.

Reformers convert refining by-products into octane-boosting components of gasoline.