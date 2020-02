HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 plans to continue an overhaul of the gasoline-producing unit at its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery through the first week of March, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut for the planned overhaul on Jan. 7, the sources said.