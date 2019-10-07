Commodities
Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana, refinery CDU and VDU back on-line: sources

FILE PHOTO: A Phillips 66 sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 returned the crude distillation unit (CDU) and vacuum distillation unit (VDU) to production at its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery early on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 250,000-bpd CDU and 65,000-bpd VDU were knocked out of production on Oct. 2 when a pump failed on the CDU, the sources.

Phillips 66 did not reply to a request for comment.

Units supplied by the CDU and VDU are increasing their production levels, the sources said. A return to normal operations has been hindered because crude oil leaked into the refinery’s sewer and drainage systems following the pump failure, according to the sources.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

