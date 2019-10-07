Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana, refinery CDU and VDU back on-line: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 returned the crude distillation unit (CDU) and vacuum distillation unit (VDU) to production at its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery early on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said.
The 250,000-bpd CDU and 65,000-bpd VDU were knocked out of production on Oct. 2 when a pump failed on the CDU, the sources.
Phillips 66 did not reply to a request for comment.
Units supplied by the CDU and VDU are increasing their production levels, the sources said. A return to normal operations has been hindered because crude oil leaked into the refinery’s sewer and drainage systems following the pump failure, according to the sources.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler