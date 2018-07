HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 is restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 249,700 barrel per day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Monday, said Gulf Coast market sources.

FILE PHOTO: A Phillips 66 sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The 120,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut along with all other refinery units following a fatal accident on July 4, the sources said. The refinery began restarting last week.