Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarts gasoline unit: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 restarted the gasoline-producing unit at its 249,700-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Monday, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Phillips 66 spokeswoman Melissa Ory said the refinery was performing planned maintenance on Monday.

The 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut along with all other refinery units following a fatal accident on July 4, the sources said. The refinery began restarting last week.

The refinery was shut late on July 4 after a contract worker fell into the wastewater treatment plant, the sources said. To remove the man’s remains, the wastewater treatment plant was shut and portions drained. Without the plant to treat water used in the refining of crude oil, the entire refinery had to shut down.

Phillips 66 began restarting the refinery on July 16, according to the sources. The 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit and 65,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit returned to minimum production levels on Wednesday. Other units came on line over the weekend.

Crude distillation units (CDUs) do the primary refining of crude oil and provide hydrocarbon feedstock for all other units. Vacuum distillation units refine residual crude oil from CDUs.