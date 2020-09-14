Phillips 66 completing Alliance, Louisiana Refinery shutdown ahead of Hurricane Sally

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 will complete the shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Monday, ahead of Hurriane Sally.

The company began shutting its refinery on Sunday, adding that the refinery’s hurricane response plans and procedures are being followed.

Sally strengthened into a hurricane on Monday and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.