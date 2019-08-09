Phillips 66's Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts FCCU: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 253,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery following a month-long shutdown, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 120,000 bpd FCCU was originally supposed to be shut for a few days when the entire refinery was taken down as a precaution on July 10 ahead of Hurricane Barry. But malfunctions developed during restart attempts on the unit, leading to weeks of repairs on the FCCU, the sources said.