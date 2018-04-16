Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 was restarting the gasoline-producing units at its 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

All other units at the Borger refinery have restarted following a planned overhaul that finished last week, the sources said.

Phillips 66 said on Monday that planned maintenance was under way at the refinery, but declined to say which units were involved.

The two 30,000-bpd catalytic cracking units were shut on April 11 because of a malfunction on the hydrotreater serving both units, according to the sources. The hydrotreater restarted over the weekend.

The Borger refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy. Phillips 66 is the managing partner.