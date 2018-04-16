FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 16, 2018 / 10:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 was restarting the gasoline-producing units at its 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

All other units at the Borger refinery have restarted following a planned overhaul that finished last week, the sources said.

Phillips 66 said on Monday that planned maintenance was under way at the refinery, but declined to say which units were involved.

The two 30,000-bpd catalytic cracking units were shut on April 11 because of a malfunction on the hydrotreater serving both units, according to the sources. The hydrotreater restarted over the weekend.

The Borger refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy. Phillips 66 is the managing partner.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.