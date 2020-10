FILE PHOTO: U.S. oil company Phillips 66 headquarters in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 27, 2020. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 has temporarily delayed a complete restart of its 260,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lake Charles, Louisiana refinery until Hurricane Delta passes, the company said on Wednesday.

The refinery was shut in August, ahead of Hurricane Laura’s landfall.