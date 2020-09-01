Restoring power to Phillips 66 Lake Charles, La. refinery may take three weeks: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Restoring electricity to the Phillips 66’s 260,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery could take up to three weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations on Tuesday.

The refinery was shut on Aug. 25 as Hurricane Laura was forecast to make landfall southwest of Lake Charles. Laura, packing winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kmh) passed over the Lake Charles area on Thursday.

“Phillips 66 does not comment on rumors or speculation,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Local power provider Entergy said on Monday that the seven power-line corridors to Lake Charles received catastrophic damage from Laura.

Phillips 66 is performing assessments of the Lake Charles refinery and chemical plant complex, which is located in Westlake, Louisiana. The assessments were hampered for at least two days by a chemical fire at a nearby plant, the sources said.