Phillips 66 shuts more Louisiana energy facilities as hurricane approaches

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery is pictured in West Lake, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 will shut its Lake Charles terminals and pipelines in Louisiana and its Gulf Coast lubricants plant by mid-day Wednesday, in addition to its refining complex, as hurricane Laura approached the U.S. Gulf coast.

The Beaumont terminal, located along the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Nederland, Texas, which has 74 tanks with shell capacity of 11.1 million barrels, will also be shut, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

The company began the shutdown of its Lake Charles manufacturing complex, which houses its 260,000 barrel per day oil refinery, on Monday.

Several energy installations have halted production and evacuated staff, with Laura expected to strengthen further into a major hurricane before making landfall along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.