Storm prompts Phillips 66 to start shutdown of Lake Charles, La. facility

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery is pictured in West Lake, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Preparing for tropical storm Laura, Phillips 66 began the shutdown on Monday of its Lake Charles manufacturing complex in Louisiana, which includes its 260,000 barrels per day refinery.

The storm is forecast to be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast.

“Non-essential personnel have been released from work ahead of the storm,” the company said on its website.

As storms took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast, energy companies have moved to cut production at oil refineries after shutting 82% of the area’s offshore crude oil output.