Phillips 66 reports fire in Boiler plant area at Wilmington, California refinery

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported a fire was extinguished in the area of the boiler plant at its 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

There was no impact to operations or release of hazardous materials and the cause of the fire was under investigation, the California Emergency Management Agency filing said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.