FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery
Sections
Featured
How Trump is making it easier to exploit consumers
Commentary
How Trump is making it easier to exploit consumers
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
Cyber Risk
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
Watch Live: Mount Agung spews ash
Indonesia
Watch Live: Mount Agung spews ash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 27, 2017 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported unplanned flaring at its 139,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District listed event start date as Nov. 26, 12:01 a.m.(local time) and event end date as Nov. 27, 12:00 a.m.(local time).

The refinery has two linked facilities about five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. The former processes crude oil while the latter upgrades the products.

A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.

Bengaluru Commodities desk; BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298; Reuters Messaging: rmchat://room/reuters.com/Bangalore-CE-News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.