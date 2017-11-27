Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported unplanned flaring at its 139,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District listed event start date as Nov. 26, 12:01 a.m.(local time) and event end date as Nov. 27, 12:00 a.m.(local time).
The refinery has two linked facilities about five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. The former processes crude oil while the latter upgrades the products.
A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.
Bengaluru Commodities desk; BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298; Reuters Messaging: rmchat://room/reuters.com/Bangalore-CE-News