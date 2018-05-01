FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018

Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Wilmington, California, refinery

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported unplanned flaring due to a breakdown at its 139,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District listed event start date as Apr. 30, 11:12 p.m.(local time) and event end date as Apr. 30, 11:59 p.m.(local time).

The refinery has two linked facilities about five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. The former processes crude oil while the latter upgrades the products.

A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.

