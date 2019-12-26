Phillips 66 says boiler plant fire extinguished at Los Angeles, California refinery

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 said a small fire at a boiler plant at its 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California was extinguished on Tuesday.

“There were no injuries and all personnel were accounted for. The refinery is operating,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Offsite responders from Los Angeles City Fire Department, County HAZMAT, and Port Police had responded to the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the company said.

The company had earlier, in a filing with California Emergency Management Agency, said there was no impact on operations or release of hazardous materials due to the incident.

The Los Angeles refinery comprises two linked facilities about five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. The former processes crude oil, while the latter upgrades the products, according to the company’s website.