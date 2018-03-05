Fire at Shell oil refinery in Alabama contained: media

(Reuters) - A fire that broke out early Sunday morning at Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s oil refinery in Saraland, Alabama, was contained and did not cause any injuries or property damage, the WALA FOX 10 TV news website reported.

The fire and associated leak, which was caused by a failure of a fuel pump, was quickly contained, the report said.

Shell Chemicals’ Saraland plant houses a 91,575 barrel-per-day refinery. The company was not immediately available for comment.