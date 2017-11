HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc has canceled a plan to permanently close the gasoline-producing unit at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, oil refinery, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Shell has decided to overhaul the 92,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit in 2018, extending its production for four to five years, the sources said.