HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the heavy oil hydrocracker late on Monday at its 211,270 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The 45,000-bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, shut down on Saturday because of a malfunction, the sources said. The restart began on Monday.