August 13, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell Convent refinery restarting fire-struck hydrocracker: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is restarting a heavy oil hydrocracker at its 209,787 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 45,000 bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, was shut earlier on Sunday after a fire, the sources said.

“No injuries, no offsite impact,” said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher in response to a question about the fire. He did not provide information on the status of the H-Oil Unit.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Sunday, the sources said.

The H-Oil Unit is an atypical hydrocracker because it converts residual crude oil into motor fuels, especially diesel. Residual crude is normally processed by coking units.

Hydrocrackers use hydrogen and a catalyst under high heat and pressure to produce motor fuels, usually starting with gas oil as a feedstock.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Tom Hogue

