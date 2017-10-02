FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Convent refinery restarts all but one unit: sources
October 2, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 18 days ago

Shell Convent refinery restarts all but one unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted all but one unit over the weekend at its 227,586 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The refinery’s 45,000 bpd heavy-oil hydrocracker remained shut on Monday but is scheduled to start half production by the end of the this week, the sources said. The other half of the unit will undergo a planned, month-long overhaul.

The refinery was shut by a fire on the night of Sept. 26 that destroyed the transformer through which all external electrical power is supplied.

Shell had been expected to restore production by early this week at the Convent refinery. Shell began restarting the refinery on Saturday, according to energy industry intelligence service Genscape.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon

