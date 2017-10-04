FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Convent refinery restarts half production on HCU: sources
October 4, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 16 days ago

Shell Convent refinery restarts half production on HCU: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted overnight half production on the heavy-oil hydrocracking unit (HCU) at its 227,586 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said operations were normal at the Convent refinery. He declined to provide details on specific units at the plant.

Shell began a planned overhaul on the other half of the 45,000 bpd HCU, called the H-Oil Unit, the sources said.

The overhaul, which is performed about once a year, is expected to keep half of the unit closed for about a month.

The refinery was shut by a fire on the night of Sept. 26 that destroyed the transformer through which all external electrical power is supplied.

All of the refinery’s units except the H-Oil Unit restarted over the weekend.

The H-Oil Unit is a unique hydrocracker since it refines residual crude oil, which normally is processed by coking units.

It uses hydrogen and a catalyst under high heat and pressure to produce motor fuels.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
