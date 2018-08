HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 209,787-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The 92,000-bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) is expected to return to full production by the weekend, if not sooner, the sources said. The unit was shut on May 30 for a planned overhaul.