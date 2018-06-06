Shell shuts two units at Convent, La., as part of FCCU work: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut a sulfur recovery unit and the alkylation unit at its 227,586-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana, as part of an overhaul of the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), said sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday,

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Shell is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

The 16,500 bpd alky unit and SRU were shut on Tuesday night, the sources said. Their operations are integrated with production on the 92,000 bpd FCCU, which was shut on May 30.