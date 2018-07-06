FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
July 6, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Three contract workers injured at Shell Convent, La. refinery: company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Three contract workers were injured on Wednesday while working on a hydrogen line on a sulfur unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Convent, Louisiana, refinery, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

A flash fire broke out on the hydrogen pipe, said two sources familiar with plant operations. At least two of the workers required medical treatment.

The sulfur unit is shut as part of a planned overhaul of units at the 209,787 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent refinery that includes the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, the sources said.

“Shell initiated its emergency response plan, which included immediately deploying personnel to respond to the incident,” Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said on Thursday. “All appropriate agencies were notified. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.