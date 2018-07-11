Electrical upset triggers flaring at Shell Deer Park complex: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An electrical malfunction triggered flaring on Tuesday at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Deer Park, Texas, refining and petrochemical complex, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher confirmed there was an upset at the Deer Park complex, but declined to say which units were involved or its impact on production.

The impact of the malfunction on production at the 275,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery was unclear on Tuesday night, the sources said.