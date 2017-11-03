FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell Deer Park gasoline unit to resume output over weekend: sources
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 3, 2017 / 1:46 PM / in 16 minutes

Shell Deer Park gasoline unit to resume output over weekend: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to return the gasoline-producing unit to production at its joint venture 325,700 barrel-per-day Deer Park, Texas, refinery over the weekend, sources familiar with plant operations said.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station In Warsaw, Poland June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said operations at the Deer Park refinery continued to be stable on Friday.

Production was shut on the 70,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on Wednesday night because of a leak in a pipe on the unit, the sources said.

A Shell spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Friday morning.

Shell examined the pipe to determine if the pinhole leak was an isolated failure of the pipe, or evidence of general thinning of the pipe wall due to corrosion, the sources said.

A single, pinhole leak could be repaired quickly, the sources said.

FCCUs use a fine catalyst under high temperature to convert gas oil into gasoline.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 venture of Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], Mexico’s national oil company.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Susan Thomas and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.