Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery idling SRU for months due to pandemic

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is idling a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) at the joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery for several months because of low demand for refined products on reduced travel in the COVID-19 pandemic, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery is operating at about 75% of its 318,000 barrel-per-day capacity, the sources said. The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos, (Pemex), Mexico’s national oil company.