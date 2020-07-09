Commodities
July 9, 2020 / 7:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery idling SRU for months due to pandemic

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is idling a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) at the joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery for several months because of low demand for refined products on reduced travel in the COVID-19 pandemic, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery is operating at about 75% of its 318,000 barrel-per-day capacity, the sources said. The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos, (Pemex), Mexico’s national oil company.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
