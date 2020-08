FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas joint-venture refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell plans to begin restarting the small CDU at the Deer Park refinery later this week, the sources said.